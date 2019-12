Dec 12(Reuters) - WENG FINE ART AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT H2 SALES IN AUCTION TRADING BUSINESS AT AROUND EUR 2.3 MLN WILL BE AT LEAST 50% HIGHER THAN SALES IN H1

* SEES THE RISE IN SALE FOR THE AUCTION TRADING BUSINESS TO IMPACT POSITIVELY THE GROUP’S EARNINGS

* SAYS TO POST PRELIMINARY RESULTS IN JANUARY OR FEBRUARY 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: