Dec 12 (Reuters) - TXM SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER SALES REVENUE FROM CONTINUED OPERATIONS AT ABOUT 17 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 35% YEAR ON YEAR

* JANUARY - NOVEMBER SALES REVENUE FROM CONTINUED OPERATIONS AT ABOUT 202 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 24% YEAR ON YEAR

* AT END NOVEMBER THE COMPANY HAD 282 OWN STORES WITH A TOTAL AREA OF 69,700 SQUARE METRES, DOWN 19% YEAR ON YEAR

