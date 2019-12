Dec 12 (Reuters) - Alligator Bioscience AB:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY CFO PER-OLOF SCHREWELIUS LEAVES CO TO BECOME CFO OF NORDIC WATERPROOFING

* PER-OLOF SCHREWELIUS WILL OFFICIALLY LEAVE HIS POSITION ON MARCH 15, 2020

* ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE WILL IMMEDIATELY INITIATE A PROCESS FOR RECRUITMENT OF NEW CFO

