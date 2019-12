Dec 12 (Reuters) - Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY APPOINTS NEW CFO AND HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

* PER-OLOF SCHREWELIUS, WHO IS CURRENTLY CFO OF ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB, WILL JOIN CO IN MARCH 2020 AND BECOME A MEMBER OF GROUP MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)