Dec 12 (Reuters) - Gismondi 1754 SpA (IPO-GIZ.MI):

* SAYS SUBMITTED REQUEST FOR ADMISSION OF ITS SHARES FOR LISTING ON AIM ITALIA MARKET OF ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE

* TRADING ADMISSION SCHEDULED FOR DEC 16

* GISMONDI 1754 IS PRODUCER OF HIGH-END JEWELLERY Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)