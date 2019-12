Dec 13 (Reuters) - CHL SpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT WAS PRESENTED WITH A BANKRUPTCY PROCEDURE BY COURT IN FLORENCE ON DEC. 9 DUE TO ITS INSOLVENCY

* IT HELD A BOARD MEETING TO DEFINE THE ACTIONS TO PROTECT ITSELF AGAINST THE PROCEDURE WHICH IT CONSIDERS GROUNDLESS

* SAID IT WOULD PRESS ON WITH ITS EXTRAORDINARY OPERATIONS SUCH AS THE ACQUISITION OF COMPANIES AIRTIME, PRIME EXCHANGE TECHNOLOGIES AND RUBELITE

