BRIEF-Nebag Adjusts Its Investment Regulations

* ADJUSTS INVESTMENT REGULATIONS OF THE COMPANY

* NEW INVESTMENT REGULATIONS COME INTO FORCE ON DEC 16, 2019

* FOLLOWING SALE OF STAKE IN BIELLA-NEHER HOLDING AG IN MARCH 2019, STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS STILL CONSIST OF FOUR TITELS

* CO NOW DISTINGUISHES BETWEEN FOLLOWING CATEGORIES IN ITS INVESTMENT STRATEGY: PARTICIPATIONS, LONG-TERM FINANCIAL ASSETS OF STRATEGIC NATURE AND CURRENT FINANCIAL ASSETS

* INVESTMENTS ONLY INCLUDE SECURITIES IN WHICH NEBAG AG HOLDS AT LEAST 20% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES

