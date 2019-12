BRIEF-NB Aurora Signs Binding Co-Investment Deal For Acquisition Of PHSE

Dec 17 (Reuters) - NB Aurora SA SICAF RAIF:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED A BINDING CO-INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH MANAGER AND ENTREPRENEUR EDDY DE VITA FOR ACQUISITION OF MAJORITY STAKE IN PHSE THROUGH A NEWLY-INCORPORATED VEHICLE (NEWCO)

* CO-INVESTMENT AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT, BASED ON AN INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 16 MLN (FULLY FINANCED FROM ITS OWN RESOURCES), NB AURORA WILL INDIRECTLY HOLD 30.8% OF NEWCO

* EDDY DE VITA WILL BE APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF PHSE

* CLOSING OF DEAL IS EXPECTED BEFORE END OF Q1 2020

