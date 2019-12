Dec 17 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ACCOR HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT TO SELL 85,8% STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO ACCORINVEST GROUP

* SAID SALE WILL BE CARRIED OUT THROUGH A TENDER OFFER FOR ALL COMPANY SHARES AT 115 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* BASED ON INFORMATION THE COMPANY RECEIVED FROM ACCOR SAID SALE IS TO BE FINALISED IN Q1 2020

