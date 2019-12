BRIEF-MLP Sağlık Optimises Hospital Portfolio in Maltepe, Arkaz and Çanakkale

Dec 18 (Reuters) - MLP SAGLIK HIZMETLERI:

* REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR TAKE-OVER OZEL MEHMET TOPRAK HOSPITAL IN MALTEPE, ISTANBUL AND SELLING 57% STAKE IN ARKAZ SAGLIK HIZMETLERI HAVE BEEN COMPLETED AS OF DECEMBER 17TH, 2019

* MLP CARE’S 80% OWNED SUBSIDIARY, SAMSUN MEDIKAL GRUP OZEL SAGLIK HIZMETLERI, HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO TAKE-OVER OZEL MEHMET TOPRAK HOSPITAL IN MALTEPE, ISTANBUL ON DECEMBER 6TH, 2019

* TAKE-OVER AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF ACQUISITION OF THE HOSPITAL LICENCE AND LONG TERM LEASE OF HOSPITAL BUILDING AND MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

* HOSPITAL IS CURRENTLY OPERATIONAL AND NO ADDITIONAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS FORESEEN

* MLP CARE HAS SOLD ITS 57% STAKE IN ARKAZ SAGLIK HIZMETLERI (ARKAZ) WHICH INCLUDES AVCILAR, EREGLI AND SILIVRI HOSPITALS, TO THE MINORITY SHAREHOLDER HAYATI ARKAZ FOR CASH PROCEEDS

* ALSO AS PART OF THE TRANSACTION, ÇANAKKALE HOSPITAL IS SPUN OFF FROM ARKAZ AND MLP CARE HAS ACQUIRED THE REMAINING 43% STAKE IN ÇANAKKALE HOSPITAL AND ITS OWNERSHIP INCREASES TO 100%

