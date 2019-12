Dec 18 (Reuters) - Izoblok SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS RESOLVED TO SUSPEND DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS AND NEGOTIATIONS WITH DABO PRECISION REGARDING ACQUIRING 100% STAKE IN EURO DABO

* SUSPENSION OF TALKS IS DUE TO THE LACK OF FINAL DECISION ON THE MATTER FROM DABO PRECISION

