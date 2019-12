Dec 18 - BEL SA:

* FRANCE’S COMPETITION AUTHORITY RELEASED CARTEL RULING DECISION AGAINST SEVERAL COMPANIES

* MATERNE, AMONG THE COMPANIES NAMED, ISSUED A FINE TOTALING EUR 13,585,000

* MATERNE DISAGREES WITH THE RULING, HAS DECIDED TO APPEAL

* ALLOWANCE FOR FINANCIAL IMPACT OF RULING HAS BEEN MADE IN BEL GROUP’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)