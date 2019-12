Dec 19 - Sirio SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAD WON CONCESSION FOR BAR AND RESTAURANT SERVICES AT SAN LUIGI GONZAGA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL IN ORBASSANO

* CONCESSION HAS 5 YEARS DURATION WITH POSSIBLE SIX MONTHS EXTENSION AND A TOTAL VALUE OF ABOUT EUR 6.7 MLN

