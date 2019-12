BRIEF-Perrot Duval Holding H1 EBIT Down At CHF 0.3 Million

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Perrot Duval Holding SA:

* H1 SALES OF 20.8 MILLION CHF, A DECREASE OF 3 PER CENT ON LAST YEAR’S FIGURE OF 21.4 MILLION CHF

* H1 INTERIM EBIT PROFIT AMOUNTED TO 0.3 MILLION CHF (PREVIOUS YEAR’S PROFIT OF 0.5 MILLION CHF)

* H1 RESULT WAS ALMOST BALANCED (LOSS OF 0.1 MILLION CHF, COMPARED TO 0.2 MILLION CHF IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018/19).

* AT 30 APRIL 2020, THE PERROT DUVAL GROUP IS ANTICIPATING SALES AROUND 45 TO 49 MILLION CHF.

