BRIEF-ECC Games Signs 2.9 Mln Zloty Publishing Deal With 505 Games

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A 5-YEAR 2.9 MILLION ZLOTY PUBLISHING DEAL WITH 505 GAMES

* UNDER DEAL THE COMPANY GRANTS 505 GAMES EXCLUSIVE LICENCE TO RELEASE “DRIFT20” GAME FOR PC, GAME CONSOLES AND MOBILE DEVICES THROUGHOUT THE WORLD

* UNDER DEAL THE COMPANY ALSO GRANTS 505 GAMES THE RIGHT TO SUB-LICENSE THE GAME

* IN ADDITION, THE COMPANY WILL RECEIVE REMUNERATION FOR PROFITS FROM THE GAME SALE

* THE EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH PLAYWAY HAS BEEN AUTOMATICALLY TERMINATED

* PLAYWAY WILL CONTINUE MARKETING ACTIVITIES FOR THE PROMOTION OF DRIFT20 AND WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE REMUNERATION

