BRIEF-CLS Carries Out Rights Issue Of SEK 50 Mln And Directed Issue Of SEK 5 Mln

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY BOARD OF CLS DECIDED TO CARRY OUT A FULLY UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 8.7 MLN CLASS B SHARES

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SEK 5.80 PER SHARE AND GIVES PROCEEDS OF AROUND SEK 50.3 MLN BEFORE DEDUCTION OF ISSUE COSTS

* THE BOARD HAS ALSO DECIDED TO CARRY OUT A DIRECTED ISSUE OF SEK 5 MLN TO A GROUP OF EXTERNAL INVESTORS

* SUBSCRIPTION OF CLASS B SHARES WILL TAKE PLACE BETWEEN JAN 20, 2020 AND FEB 4, 2020

