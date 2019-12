CORRECTED-BRIEF-Poxel, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Announce Positive Topline Phase 3 Results from TIMES 2 Trial of Imeglimin

(Corrects to change headline, add source, remove extraneous words from body text)

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Poxel SA:

* POXEL SA - IMEGLIMIN JAPANESE NEW DRUG APPLICATION TARGETED FOR 2020 WITH A PRODUCT LAUNCH ANTICIPATED IN 2021

* POXEL AND SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOPLINE PHASE 3 RESULTS FROM TIMES 2 TRIAL OF IMEGLIMIN FOR THE TREATMENT OF TYPE 2 DIABETES IN JAPAN AND SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF THE PIVOTAL TIMES CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* POXEL SA - TIMES 2 WAS THIRD AND FINAL PIVOTAL REGISTRATION TRIAL FROM PHASE 3 TIMES PROGRAM

* POXEL SA IMEGLIMIN MET ITS KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINT OF HBA1C REDUCTION

* POXEL SA - IN PARTICULAR, IMEGLIMIN WAS OBSERVED TO DEMONSTRATE ROBUST EFFICACY BENEFITS IN COMBINATION WITH DPP-4 INHIBITORS, MARKET LEADER IN JAPAN AND PRESCRIBED TO APPROXIMATELY 80% OF TREATED TYPE 2 DIABETES PATIENTS

* POXEL SA - IMEGLIMIN WAS OBSERVED TO EXHIBIT FAVORABLE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILE ACROSS ALL TREATMENT ARMS, CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR TRIALS