Dec 20 (Reuters) - HUMANOPTICS AG:

* PERSON OF CHINESE INVESTOR NOW KNOWN AS INDIRECT MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HUMANOPTICS AG

* FOLLOWING COMPANIES ARE BEHIND CO’S NEW MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER CHINESE PRIVATE INDIVIDUAL ARE AT END OF SHAREHOLDING CHAIN

* LEGEND MEDICAL INVESTMENT (TORTOLA); LEGEND MEDICAL INVESTMENT (HONG KONG); HUNAN LIANGJING MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; SHANGHAI QILIN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY; LI LIJUAN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: