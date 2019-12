Dec 20 (Reuters) - Pamapol SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS 16.2 MILLION ZLOTY GROSS OFFER HAS BEEN CHOSEN AS MOST FAVOURABLE IN TENDER BY NATIONAL AGRICULTURE SUPPORT CENTRE

* UNDER DEAL CO TO DELIVER CABBAGE ROLLS (GOLABKI) IN TOMATO SAUCE

* CO AND ITS UNIT HAVE PREVIOUSLY SIGNED DEALS WITH SAID CENTRE FOR DELIVERY OF POULTRY HAM AND PEAS AND CARROTS WORTH ABOUT 58.3 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS IN TOTAL

