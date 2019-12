Dec 23 (Reuters) - CD Projekt SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THE COMPANY CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT STRENGTHENING AND SEALING THE COMPANY’S RELATIONS WITH ANDRZEJ SAPKOWSKI, THE AUTHOR OF THE WITCHER SAGA

* UNDER THE AGREEMENT THE COMPANY ACQUIRES NEW RIGHTS AND ITS RIGHTS TO OPERATE IN THE WITCHER UNIVERSE ARE BEING CONFIRMED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)