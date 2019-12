Dec 26 (Reuters) - ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCES THE SHARES OF BEYMEN PERAKENDE VE TEKSTIL YATIRIMLARI, WHICH HAVE BEEN TRADED IN THE MAIN MARKET OF BORSA ISTANBUL AND HAVE BEEN HALTED TRADING SINCE 06/12/2019, WILL BE DELISTED AS OF 26/12/2019

