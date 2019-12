Dec 26 (Reuters) - VESTEL ELEKTRONIK SANAYI VE TICARET :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY HAS DECIDED TO EXPAND BRAND LICENSING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ITS 100%-OWNED UNIT VESTEL TICARET AND SHARP CORPORATION BY INCLUDING SMART PRODUCTS UNTIL END OF 2024

* TARGETS TURNOVER OF 300 MILLION EUROS FOR SHARP BRAND PRODUCTS IN EUROPEAN MARKET WITHIN 5 YEARS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: