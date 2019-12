Dec 26 (Reuters) -

* RUSSIA’S PHARMACY CHAIN 36.6 COULD CONSIDER CARRYING OUT SHARE BUYBACK, INTERFAX REPORTED CITING THE COMPANY’S GENERAL DIRECTOR VLADIMIR NESTERENKO AS SAYING

* “...IF INVESTORS ARE INTERESTED IN THIS, THEN WE WILL CONSIDER PROPOSALS TO BUY BACK SHARES,” NESTERENKO SAID

