BRIEF-Mondo TV Iberoamerica Grants TV Show License To Mondo TV For 0.8 Mln Euros

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Mondo TV Iberoamerica:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS SUBSIDIARY MONDO TV PRODUCCIONES CANARIAS, S.L.U, SIGNED DEAL WITH MONDO TV S.P.A FOR 775,000 EUROS

* DEAL GRANTS MONDO TV EXCLUSIVE OPERATING LICENSE ON RIGHTS FOR REPRODUCTION, PUBLIC COMMUNICATION AND TRANSFORMATION OF THE AUDIOVISUAL WORK “HEIDI BIENVENIDA AL SHOW”

* THE LICENSE AGREEMENT HAS AN INITIAL DURATION OF 10 YEARS AND 5 YEARS FOR THE ASSIGNMENT TO THIRD PARTIES

