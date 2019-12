Dec 30 (Reuters) - Amathus Public Ltd:

* EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY 2019 TO BE IMPROVED COMPARED TO THE CORRESPONDING RESULTS OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* IMPROVEMENT IN THE RESULTS IS MAINLY DUE TO IMPROVEMENT OF THE RESULTS OF THE ASSOCIATES AND A NON-RECURRING PROFIT FROM THE SALE OF THE ASSOCIATE COMPANY, OLYMPIC LAGOON HOTELS LTD

