Jan 2 (Reuters) - Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON TUESDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BORUSSIA DORTMUND TO ACQUIRE FULL RIGHTS OF MIDFIELDER JULIAN WEIGL FOR 20 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS AGREEMENT IS SUBJECT TO SIGNING OF SPORTS CONTRACT WITH THE PLAYER AND RESULTS OF MEDICAL TESTS

Source text: bit.ly/2sw3e6S

