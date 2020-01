Jan 2 (Reuters) - IBSM SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS SOLD BONDS ISSUED BY DUO FINANCE AND BONDS ISSUED BY LIBERIS POLSKA TO SWITZERLAND-BASED VENUER IMMOBILIER

* SAID DEAL VALUE FOR DUO FINANCE C SERIES BONDS AMOUNTS TO 12.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SAID DEAL VALUE FOR LIBERIS POLSKA B SERIES BONDS AMOUNTS TO 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

