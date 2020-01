Dec 06 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY SPORTIF:

* SAID ON SUNDAY AGREES WITH AS MONACO FOOTBALL CLUB SAM TO SIGN FOOTBALL PLAYER HENRY CHUCKWUEMEKA ONYEKURU ON LOAN FOR 2019-2020 SEASON

* TO PAY 750,000 EUROS TO AS MONACO

* TO PAY 650,000 EUROS TO FOOTBALL PLAYER HENRY CHUCKWUEMEKA ONYEKURU

