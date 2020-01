Jan 6 (Reuters) - TRABZONSPOR SPORTIF:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY HAS AGREED WITH STOKE CITY TO SIGN FOOTBALL PLAYER PAPA ALIOUNE NDIAYE ON LOAN FOR £150,000

* TO PAY PAPA ALIOUNE NDIAYE EUR 1 MILLION FOR SECOND HALF OF 2019-20 SEASON AND 100,000 EUROS TO HIS AGENT

