BRIEF-FNG To Sell All Promiss Stores, Close 38 Steps Stores

Jan 6 (Reuters) - FNG NV:

* DECIDED TO SELL ALL PROMISS STORES

* SUBSTANTIAL PART, 38, OF STEPS STORES TO BE CLOSED IN NETHERLANDS IN SPRING OF 2020

* 108 PERMANENT EMPLOYEES IN STORES AND 126 TEMPORARY EMPLOYEES ARE CONCERNED

* SAYS ABOUT HALF OF RELEVANT PERMANENT EMPLOYEES CAN BE REDEPLOYED IN OTHER FNG FORMULAS IN NETHERLANDS

* CLOSURE IS ACCOMPANIED BY SALE OF THE SHARES OF A NUMBER OF COMPANIES WITHIN WHICH DIVESTED STEPS AND PROMISS ACTIVITIES ARE CARRIED OUT, IN PARTICULAR FNG GROUP NEDERLAND NV AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

* SHARES ARE SOLD FOR 1 EURO

* CLOSURE DOES NOT AFFECT OTHER DUTCH ACTIVITIES OF THE FNG GROUP

Source text: bit.ly/37Hzy5k

