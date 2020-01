Jan 7 (Reuters) - GENOWAY:

* GENOWAY EXTENDS ITS STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH MERCK

* GENOWAY ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP ALL ANIMAL CELL MODELS USING THE CRISPR/CAS9 SYSTEM

* LICENSE PROVIDES GENOWAY WITH NON-EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO COMMERCIALIZE DEVELOPMENT AND USE OF ALL OTHER ANIMAL CELL MODELS FOR ITS CUSTOMERS’ INTERNAL RESEARCH USES AS WELL AS COMMERCIAL EXPLOITATION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)