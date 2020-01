Jan 8 (Reuters) - Braster SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WILL VOTE ON FEB 3 ON RAISING SHARE CAPITAL BY NO LESS THAN 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF NO LESS THAN 13.0 MILLION SERIES O SHARES AT 0.46 ZLOTY/SHARE

* SHARES TO BE ISSUED VIA PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITH NO PRE- EMPTIVE RIGHTS

