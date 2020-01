BRIEF-Getinge Acquires Applikon Biotech

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Getinge AB:

* ACQUIRED 100% OF THE SHARES IN APPLIKON BIOTECHNOLOGY B.V.

* UNDER THE TERMS, GETINGE WILL ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES IN APPLIKON BIOTECHNOLOGY AND WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY SEK 840 MILLION IN CASH ON CLOSING FOR 100 % OF THE SHARES

* IN ADDITION, A MAXIMUM EARN OUT OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 630 MILLION CAN BE PAID OUT IN 2021-2022 IF AGREED EARNINGS PERFORMANCE IS ACHIEVED IN 2020-2021

* ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH DEBT AND THE NET DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED BY 0.2X AT CLOSING OF DEAL

* THE INTEGRATION WILL BE STEPWISE WITH FULL EFFECT FROM 2022

* GETINGE EXPECTS NO MATERIAL INTEGRATION COSTS IN 2020-2021

