Jan 8 (Reuters) - Eurocine Vaccines:

* SAID ON TUESDAY BOARD DECIDES ON RIGHTS ISSUE OF UNITS WHICH INITIALLY CAN PROVIDE CO WITH UP TO ABOUT SEK 14.8 MLN BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD JAN 21, 2020 - FEB 4, 2020

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SEK 0.3180 PER UNIT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)