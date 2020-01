Jan 9 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY PRELIM Q4 REVENUE OF 1.72 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.60 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO, UP 7% Y/Y

* PRELIM Q4 EBITDA OF 298 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 3% Y/Y

* PRELIM Q4 LFL SALES -9%, FLAT Y/Y

* INCREASE IN CCC RETAIL SPACE BY 15% Y/Y

