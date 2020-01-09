Funds News
January 9, 2020 / 11:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold drop, iShares Silver unchanged

7 Min Read

 (Repeats to widen distribution)
    Jan 9 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 1.05% on Wednesday from
Tuesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF,  New York's iShares Silver Trust, remained unchanged during the same period.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a
product they say is free from counterparty risk.
    
 Name                                               New Holdings    Date      Prev Holdings    Prev         Abs Change     % chg      YTD Abs Change
 GOLD                                               (OZ)                      (OZ)                          (OZ)                       (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                      28,511,783.3    Jan 08     28,813,073.8       Jan 07     -301,290.5     -1.05%       -207,133.0
 COMEX Gold Trust                                     11,675,696.5    Jan 08     11,626,002.8       Jan 07       49,693.7      0.43%         98,444.3
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                           8,681,151.3    Apr 29      8,681,151.3       Apr 29  --             --         --
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                  4,981,253.9    Jan 03      4,981,253.9       Jan 03  --             --                 3,922.4
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                            1,619,806.0    Jan 08      1,619,806.0       Jan 07            0.0      0.00%              0.0
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***                 1,126,949.0    Sep 26      1,126,949.0       Sep 26  --             --         --
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                                678,747.4    Jul 30        678,747.4       Jul 30  --             --         --
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                      623,627.5    Jan 07        623,634.3       Jan 06           -6.8      0.00%            -47.9
 Total                                                57,899,014.9               58,150,618.5                  -251,603.6     -0.43%     10,382,033.5
 SILVER                                                                                                                                              
 iShares Silver Trust                                360,226,948.7    Jan 08    360,226,948.7       Jan 07            0.0      0.00%     -2,389,762.6
 ZKB Physical Silver                                  82,944,723.9    Jan 03     82,944,723.9       Jan 03  --             --                27,231.7
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                          79,381,574.4    Oct 14     79,381,574.4       Oct 14  --             --         --
 Sprott Physical Silver                               60,223,809.0    Jan 08     60,223,809.0       Jan 07            0.0      0.00%              0.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                          21,568,606.0    Mar 28     21,568,606.0       Mar 28  --             --         --
 GAM Physical Silver                                  10,495,991.0    Sep 26     10,495,991.0       Sep 26  --             --         --
 Total                                               614,841,653.0              614,841,653.0                         0.0      0.00%    109,083,640.5
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                            
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                    1,019,230.3    Jan 07      1,019,241.5       Jan 06          -11.2      0.00%            -78.3
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                           734,343.0    Jan 08        734,343.0       Jan 07            0.0      0.00%        -14,583.0
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                           586,468.4    Oct 14        586,468.4       Oct 14  --             --         --
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                   341,818.3    Jan 03        341,818.3       Jan 03  --             --                     0.0
 GAM Physical Platinum                                    64,755.0    Sep 26         64,755.0       Sep 26  --             --         --
 Total                                                 2,746,615.0                2,746,626.2                       -11.2      0.00%        636,562.1
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                                           
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                          157,597.7    Jan 08        157,597.7       Jan 07            0.0      0.00%           -133.7
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                  142,113.5    Mar 25        142,113.5       Mar 25  --             --         --
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                          105,363.5    Oct 14        105,363.5       Oct 14  --             --         --
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                   88,427.3    Jan 03         88,427.3       Jan 03  --             --                     0.0
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****             41,864.2    Jan 07         41,864.7       Jan 06           -0.5      0.00%             -3.3
 GAM Physical Palladium                                   23,253.0    Sep 26         23,253.0       Sep 26  --             --         --
 Total                                                   558,619.2                  558,619.7                        -0.5      0.00%        270,593.0
 
The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly
available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical
delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are
entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical
delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  ))

 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below