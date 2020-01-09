RPT-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold drop, iShares Silver unchanged

(Repeats to widen distribution) Jan 9 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 1.05% on Wednesday from Tuesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, remained unchanged during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs Change GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 28,511,783.3 Jan 08 28,813,073.8 Jan 07 -301,290.5 -1.05% -207,133.0 COMEX Gold Trust 11,675,696.5 Jan 08 11,626,002.8 Jan 07 49,693.7 0.43% 98,444.3 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 8,681,151.3 Apr 29 8,681,151.3 Apr 29 -- -- -- ZKB Physical Gold ** 4,981,253.9 Jan 03 4,981,253.9 Jan 03 -- -- 3,922.4 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 1,619,806.0 Jan 08 1,619,806.0 Jan 07 0.0 0.00% 0.0 GAM Physical Gold *** 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 678,747.4 Jul 30 678,747.4 Jul 30 -- -- -- ABSA - NewGold ETF 623,627.5 Jan 07 623,634.3 Jan 06 -6.8 0.00% -47.9 Total 57,899,014.9 58,150,618.5 -251,603.6 -0.43% 10,382,033.5 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 360,226,948.7 Jan 08 360,226,948.7 Jan 07 0.0 0.00% -2,389,762.6 ZKB Physical Silver 82,944,723.9 Jan 03 82,944,723.9 Jan 03 -- -- 27,231.7 ETF Securities silver ex-US 79,381,574.4 Oct 14 79,381,574.4 Oct 14 -- -- -- Sprott Physical Silver 60,223,809.0 Jan 08 60,223,809.0 Jan 07 0.0 0.00% 0.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 21,568,606.0 Mar 28 21,568,606.0 Mar 28 -- -- -- GAM Physical Silver 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 614,841,653.0 614,841,653.0 0.0 0.00% 109,083,640.5 PLATINUM ABSA - NewPlat ETF 1,019,230.3 Jan 07 1,019,241.5 Jan 06 -11.2 0.00% -78.3 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 734,343.0 Jan 08 734,343.0 Jan 07 0.0 0.00% -14,583.0 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 586,468.4 Oct 14 586,468.4 Oct 14 -- -- -- ZKB Physical Platinum 341,818.3 Jan 03 341,818.3 Jan 03 -- -- 0.0 GAM Physical Platinum 64,755.0 Sep 26 64,755.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 2,746,615.0 2,746,626.2 -11.2 0.00% 636,562.1 PALLADIUM ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 157,597.7 Jan 08 157,597.7 Jan 07 0.0 0.00% -133.7 InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETF Securities palladium ex-US 105,363.5 Oct 14 105,363.5 Oct 14 -- -- -- ZKB Physical Palladium 88,427.3 Jan 03 88,427.3 Jan 03 -- -- 0.0 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 41,864.2 Jan 07 41,864.7 Jan 06 -0.5 0.00% -3.3 GAM Physical Palladium 23,253.0 Sep 26 23,253.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 558,619.2 558,619.7 -0.5 0.00% 270,593.0 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)