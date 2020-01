BRIEF-Fleury Michon Transfers Securities To Euronext Growth Market

Jan 10 (Reuters) - FLEURY MICHON SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY PROJECT TO TRANSFER SECURITIES OF FLEURY MICHON S.A. TO EURONEXT GROWTH MARKET IN PARIS

* PROJECT INCLUDES REQUEST TO EURONEXT TO FIRST DELIST SECURITIES FROM TRADING ON THE EURONEXT MARKET

* PROJECT AIMS TO ENABLE GROUP TO REDUCE CONSTRAINTS LINKED TO EURONEXT MARKET AND RESOURCES USED TO RESPOND TO THEM

* LISTING TO BE CARRIED OUT THROUGH ACCELERATED PROCEDURE FOR ADMISSION TO TRADING OF EXISTING SHARES OF GROUP, WITHOUT ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

* ADMISSION TO EURONEXT GROWTH TO TAKE PLACE WITHIN A MINIMUM PERIOD OF TWO MONTHS FROM GENERAL MEETING

