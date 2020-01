Jan 10 (Reuters) - AKSA AKRILIK KIMYA SANAYII:

* SAID ON THURSDAY UPDATES ITS FIBER PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO 330,150 TONS/YEAR FROM 352,177 TONS/YEAR AFTER THE DEACTIVATION OF SOME INEFFICIENT MACHINERY LINES

Source text for Eikon:

(Gdansk Newsroom)