* SAID ON FRIDAY Q4 2019 CONSOLIDATED SALES VOLUME UP %2.4 AT 21.7 MHL YEAR-ON-YEAR

* SAYS FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED SALES VOLUME UP %1.9 AT 110.9 MHL YEAR-ON-YEAR

* SAYS TURKEY BEER TOTAL SALES VOLUME 1.3 MHL IN Q4 2019, DOWN 7.1% COMPARED TO Q4 2018

