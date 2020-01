Jan 13 (Reuters) - Martifer SGPS SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNED DEAL WITH MYSTIC CRUISES FOR 286.7 MILLION EUROS

* CONTRACT AWARDED TO CO’S SUBSIDIARY WEST SEA ESTALEIROS NAVAIS INCLUDES CONSTRUCTION OF FOUR POLAR EXPEDITION VESSELS

