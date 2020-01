Jan 13 (Reuters) - Galp Energia SGPS SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION’S SUBSIDIARIES BNY MELLON IHC, LLC AND MBC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION DECREASED THEIR HOLDINGS IN GALP’S VOTING RIGHTS TO BELOW THE 2% THRESHOLD

* THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION STILL HOLDS A TOTAL INDIRECT HOLDING IN GALP’S VOTING RIGHTS OF 2.04%

