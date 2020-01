Jan 13 (Reuters) - BIOPHYTIS SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY ISSUANCE OF 300 BONDS REDEEMABLE IN CASH OR NEW OR EXISTING SHARES (ORNANE), FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 3 MILLION EUROS

* 300 BONDS (ORNANE) WILL HAVE 12-MONTH MATURITY FROM ISSUANCE

* WARRANTS MAY BE EXERCISED FOR A PERIOD OF 5 YEARS

* THIS SECOND TRANCHE OF FUNDING FROM NEGMA WILL ENABLE BIOPHYTIS TO CONTINUE THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF SARCONEOS FOR THE TREATMENT OF SARCOPENIA AND DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

