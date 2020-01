Jan 13(Reuters) - Bioton SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THE COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT WITH HARBIN GLORIA PHARMACEUTICALS AND SCIGEN

* UNDER SAID LETTER OF INTENT HARBIN GLORIA PHARMACEUTICALS IS TO PAY $9 MILLION FINAL SETTLEMENT IN RELATION WITH ALL THE DISPUTES REGARDING DELIVERY AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FROM AUG 23, 2015 AND FIRST ANNEX TO THE AGREEMENT FROM DEC 31, 2016

