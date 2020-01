Jan 13 (Reuters) - BOURBON CORPORATION SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY SALE OF BOURBON CORPORATION’S ASSETS TO SOCIETE PHOCEENNE DE PARTICIPATIONS FOLLOWING DECISION OF MARSEILLES COMMERCIAL COURT

* SALE INCLUDES BOURBON BRANDS

* COURT WILL RULE ON FUTURE OF BOURBON CORPORATION AND ITS EVENTUAL LIQUIDATION ON JAN 20

