Jan 13 (Reuters) - Scope Fluidics SA:

* SAYS COMPLETES FOURTH STAGE OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT WORKS ON BACTEROMIC SYSTEM

* SAYS THE MAIN PURPOSE OF THIS STAGE WAS TO DESIGN THE BACTEROMIC SYSTEM COMPONENTS IN A VERSION ENABLING ITS INDUSTRIALISATION

* THE SAID GOAL HAS BEEN ACHIEVED

