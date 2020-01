BRIEF-Artifex Mundi Updates Its Strategy For 2019-2022

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Artifex Mundi SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS RESOLVED TO UPDATE ITS STRATEGY FOR 2019-2022

* UNDER UPDATED STRATEGY THE COMPANY PLANS TO FOCUS ITS ACTIVITIES ON THE DEVELOPMENT AND PUBLISHING OF FREE-TO-PLAY GAMES

* AT THE SAME TIME, IN THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE, THE COMPANY INTENDS TO WIND UP ITS ACTIVITY IN THE PREMIUM GAMES SECTOR

* AS A CONSEQUENCE, THE COMPANY PLANS TO CEASE ITS FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF “HOT SHOT BURN” AND “ROGAL” GAMES AND ESTABLISH COOPERATION WITH THIRD PARTIES IN THE FIELD OF PUBLISHING ACTIVITY RELATED TO THE SAID GAMES

