Jan 15 (Reuters) - ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB :

* CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED ON TUESDAY TO INITIATE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH RENOWNED CHINESE CRO COMPANY SHANGHAI INNOSTAR BIOTECH

* THE GOAL OF THE COLLABORATION IS TO DEVELOP ISR’S DRUG CANDIDATE ISR050 FOR TREATMENT OF HEPATITIS B

* CO’S DRUG CANDIDATE IS NOW IN FINAL STAGE OF THE PRECLINICAL PHASE

