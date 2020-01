BRIEF-Orey Antunes Says To Dissolve And Liquidate Unit Orey Financial

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY RECEIVES FROM EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK FINAL DECISION TO REVOKE AUTHORISATION OF UNIT OREY FINANCIAL TO EXERCISE THE ACTIVITY OF CREDIT FINANCIAL INSTITUTION

* SAID EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK DECISION ENTAILS THE DISSOLUTION AND LIQUIDATION OF THE UNIT

* SAID EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK DECISION ALLOWS THE COMPANY TO FINALISE ITS STRATEGY OF EXITING THE FINANCIAL SECTOR

