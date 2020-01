Jan 16 (Reuters) - IVS Group SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITALIAN ANTITRUST HAD RECALCULATED AND REDUCED FINE FOR IVS ITALIA FROM 2016 BY ABOUT EUR 8.0 MLN PLUS INTEREST

* FINE REDUCTION TO BE CASHED IN IN 2020 RESULTS

* IVS GROUP AND IVS ITALIA ARE EVALUATING WHETHER TO ACCEPT FINE REDUCTION

* REMAINS FULLY CONVINCED OF CORRECTNESS OF ITS BEHAVIOUR

