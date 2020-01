Jan 16 (Reuters) - Nanogroup SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS UNIT NANOSANGUIS HAS SIGNED A 5.2 MILLION ZLOTY SUBSIDY AGREEMENT WITH THE NATIONAL CENTRE FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (NCBiR) FOR UNITS ARTIFICIAL BLOOD PROJECT

* SAID SUBSIDY TO FINANCE CLINICAL TESTS OF ARTIFICIAL BLOOD PREPARATE

* TOTAL VALUE OF SAID PROJECT AMOUNTS TO 8.7 MILLION ZLOTYS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)